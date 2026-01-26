REMINDER: UBCO bargaining update

Dear members,

We want to give you a clear and honest update on where things stand with bargaining our collective agreement with our employer, at UBCO, and also share about the public-sector mandate and how it affects our bargaining.

We have now completed five dates with our employer and are almost finished with non-monetary proposals. We have made significant progress on priority items like improved bullying, discrimination and harassment language and remote work; however, we remain quite far apart on key issues such as job security and layoff protections.

We also want to share with you some important context regarding the provincial mandate and how it affects our negotiations.

In previous rounds of bargaining, units in the public sector (including us at UBCO) have fought for a "flexibility allocation" or FA in addition to general wage increases (GWI). This flexibility allocation is used to fund items such as increased vacation, stipends, or other benefits.

This round, the BCGEU public service unit achieved a yearly flexibility allocation of 0.5%. Historically, this flexibility allocation has been given from government to all units in the B.C. public sector as part of the PSEC mandate-but this time, the government is not making that allocation available to all tables. Instead, some tables, including our own, have been assigned a much smaller flexibility allocation of 0.2% on years 2 and 4, and 0% on years 1 and 3. While we continue to negotiate with our employer, this reduced allocation will impact our ability to pursue our monetary priorities.

We have begun to strategize in response to this uneven mandate, including reaching out to our union leadership and other union bargaining units who did not receive the full mandate percentage.

Here is how we see it:

1. The mandate was not designed by our union.

The government, and more specifically PSEC, set the terms. Some tables had leverage because they were already in dispute or deep into job action. Others had less room to maneuver. These disparities were built into the public sector bargaining process long before we sat down at the table.

2. The allocation of the 0.5% flexibility was not distributed evenly.

As of now, we know that only a small number of bargaining units are receiving this "enhanced mandate". This is a huge departure from what the government and the PSEC secretariat claim to be the aims of mandating increases for the public sector. This is not fair and not even distribution of public monies to public sector workers.

3. We do not have to accept this inequity.

We still hold our own power as a bargaining unit. Mandates create constraints, but they do not erase our collective ability to organize, escalate, and demand better if the membership chooses to do so.

4. Solidarity is key.

We recognize the hard fight waged by bargaining units that secured the 0.5 % FA. They fought hard with long strikes. They changed the landscape for everyone, including improving a meager GWI to the 3% per year that is now on offer. Now is not the time to be frustrated with our own union family in other bargaining units. I have talked with leadership and was assured that our union will back us if we decide to take action.

5. We will not move forward without you.

We still have dates scheduled with the employer in late January and by then we will have more information on how other unions are confronting this uneven mandate, and hopefully by then we will also have heard from you on what path we will take forward as a bargaining unit.

We know our work has value and has been historically undervalued. We don't want to be the group that receives less because the system assumes we won't do anything about it.

Your bargaining committee believes this to be a hypocritical move by PSEC and the provincial government and is prepared to take any action supported by our members. Now is the time to come together. We hope that you all enjoy your holidays and please do not hesitate to reach out to your committee.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU bargaining Committee

Luis Diaz, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Cheryl Ash, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Kimberly Kitto, Bargaining Committee Member

Natalie Ingram, Bargaining Committee Member

Kelly Hutchinson, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP