Last week, your bargaining committee hosted three ratification meetings online and in-person to discuss the details of your Tentative Agreement. Over 150 members of your bargaining unit participated and had the opportunity to hear directly from the committee about your tentative agreement and to engage and ask questions.



Watch a recording of the webinar here in case you missed it!



We are happy to see that so many of you have already voted on the tentative agreement, but if you haven’t yet you still have time! Stop by the ADM Foyer or BCGEU Kelowna office this week and cast your ballot at the following times:



(1) Ballot Box #1: BCGEU Area Office: January 16th – January 20th, 2023 (8:30 AM – 5:00 PM)

(2) Ballot Box #2: ADM Foyer: January 16th – January 20th, 2023 (12:00 PM – 4:00 PM)



We encourage you to make sure you are making an informed decision. Have you had a chance to read the ratification document and comprehensive summary of the agreement yet? If not, download your copies here:



Comprehensive Summary: https://mcusercontent.com/c9125e48200e7a60add61b323/files/df4742b2-99ae-1c6e-11f7-a73ee35a8c9a/Comprehensive_Summary_Document_V3.01.pdf





Ratification Document: https://mcusercontent.com/c9125e48200e7a60add61b323/files/a8bd3e02-d80f-1e0d-8911-a978a43dc5cf/UBCO_ratdoc_23jan4_V5.pdf



Your bargaining committee would like to thank you all for your support and engagement throughout the bargaining and ratification process and is recommending you vote “yes” to ratify your new collective agreement.





In Solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee:

Karen Whitehouse, Bargaining Committee Chair

Cheryl Ash, Bargaining Committee Member

Lorna Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Luis Diaz, Bargaining Committee Member

Kelly Hutchinson, Staff Representative - Okanagan Area Office

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP