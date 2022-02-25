REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) seeks proposals for the creation of a negotiations/bargaining resource guide.

The purpose is to create model language for collective agreements that advances indigenous rights and supports the United Nations declaration regarding indigenous peoples with the intention to decolonize our collective agreements.

Collective bargaining can be a powerful tool for change and is one of the ways the BCGEU represents our members.

Proposals are due by: Monday, March 28, 2022

1. Background of BCGEU

The BCGEU is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 83,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

We trace our beginnings back to the early 1900s when provincial government employees formed an association to address their working conditions. Since then, your union has organized thousands of workers outside the government service. We're continuing to grow.

2. Scope of Project

This project is a BCGEU-led initiative to take meaningful action to take steps toward reconciliation. This work will focus on improving the rights and well-being of Indigenous peoples, education, language and culture, health, social and economic outcomes.

The goal is to create a tool that provides our bargaining committees examples of contract language which aim to advance the rights of indigenous workers and their communities. Staff and bargaining committees need to reflect the diversity of the respective bargaining unit and find ways to ensure that indigenous members are engaged in the process of preparing bargaining proposals.

3. Scope of Development Role

Reporting to the Director of Negotiations and Field Services of the BCGEU, the successful applicant/firm will be responsible for the initiation, planning, design, risk assessment, and delivery of the project through the development phases, may be required to facilitate an implementation session.

4. Qualifications to describe in the Proposal

Knowledge and understanding of the United Nations declaration regarding indigenous peoples,

Knowledge of indigenous issues, and experience working with the indigenous communities or organizations would be an asset.

Knowledge and understanding of collective agreement, unions and the labour movement

Capacity to coordinate plan, design develop and balance diverse interests, risks, and benefits in achieving project objectives

Capacity to develop, influence and manage collaborative and mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders/ partners

Effective planning, organizational and time management skills in a complex and fast-paced environment with defined timelines

Effective plan negotiation, facilitation, influencing, persuasion, conflict resolution and consensus building skills

Effective interpersonal, project leadership and team building skills

5. Project budget

This is a competitive bidding process with cost being a consideration in the hiring process.

6. Timing

There is some flexibility in the start date but prefer the project to start as soon as possible.

7. Question, process, and deadline for submissions

Questions about this RFP will be taken until Tuesday, March 22, 2022, via [email protected]

Answers will be shared as soon as practicably possible.

Please submit proposal no later than Monday March 28, 2022, before 5:00 pm by email to [email protected] and [email protected] Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland

**Only the applicant/proposals selected for the shortlist may be asked to an interview with the Director of Negotiations and Field Services.







