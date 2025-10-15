Understanding Our Strategy

Insights for picket captains to share on the line

Our Strategy and Approach

We acted decisively from the start.

We declared 72-hour strike notice immediately when we announced our strike vote results. This was a direct response to the government's attempt to negotiate a secret, low-ball deal with another union before bargaining with us.

Our approach to escalation has allowed us to learn how to strike again.

It's been four decades since there was a major labour dispute in the public sector, and that means that many of us have never been through a major strike before. Our slow and deliberate escalation from the start of the strike allowed us to learn, organize, and build strong picket lines, and it absorbed government narratives used against the strike before we escalated job action dramatically.

We've stayed committed to ensuring essential services are not interrupted.

We care about the people we serve. From the outset, we have worked to ensure essential services would remain uninterrupted. Our early strategy avoided unnecessary disruption to the public, and six weeks in, that careful approach has kept public opinion firmly on our side.

We adapted to remote work realities.

For the first time, we developed systems for virtual and remote work picketing, ensuring everyone can participate meaningfully in job action.

We protected our members financially.

Because of the union's approach to prudent fiscal management and approach to responsible investment, the union has a healthy strike fund. This allowed the union to provide target pay rather than basic strike pay to members on picket lines for the first four weeks of the strike. This also outmanoeuvred government's strategy to "starve out" members on the picket lines.

We've stayed in control of the media narrative.

Our strategy has ensured the media spotlight stays on our message while preventing the employer from diverting attention or reshaping the narrative. Whenever the government has tried to stall talks with cosmetic or insincere bargaining moves, we've responded decisively and kept the focus on where it needs to be, the front lines and our bargaining demands.

We're now in the next phase of the strike: the pressure phase.

The government holds the key to ending this strike. With most public sector members now on picket lines, we are ratcheting up the pressure on government to return to the table with a fair offer. We have the right to raise important issues with our elected officials, and ensuring they hear directly from public service workers still waiting for a fair contract is one way we are keeping up our pressure.

Understanding our Strategy.pdf



UWU/MoveUP