Local 2002 Union Meeting - February 25, 2022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 06, 2022

COMPONENT:       Environmental Technical and Operations

          LOCAL:        2002

            DATE:        Friday, February 25, 2022

             TIME:        1 p.m.

          PLACE:        Via Zoom or in person at 1650 Terminal Ave N, Nanaimo

 

AGENDA

Nominations are open for all local 2002 executive positions, as follows:

  • Chairperson
  • 1st Vice Chairperson
  • 2nd Vice Chairperson
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member-at-Large (x5)
  • Member-at-Large (Young Worker)

The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and should be submitted at this meeting. The form may also be submitted to the area office by mail, fax, email or handed in personally no later than 1 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022.

If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Additional agenda items for this meeting are:

  • Bargaining Update
  • Chair Report
  • Steward Report
  • Staff Rep Report (grievances)

For Zoom details, please contact area office. 

In solidarity

 

Hilary Andow

Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
Download local executive – roles and responsibilities here 

