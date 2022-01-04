COMPONENT: Environmental Technical and Operations

LOCAL: 2002

DATE: Friday, February 25, 2022

TIME: 1 p.m.

PLACE: Via Zoom or in person at 1650 Terminal Ave N, Nanaimo

AGENDA

Nominations are open for all local 2002 executive positions, as follows:

Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large (x5)

Member-at-Large (Young Worker)

The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and should be submitted at this meeting. The form may also be submitted to the area office by mail, fax, email or handed in personally no later than 1 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 .

If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Saturday, February 26, 2022 .

Additional agenda items for this meeting are:

Bargaining Update

Chair Report

Steward Report

Staff Rep Report (grievances)

For Zoom details, please contact area office.

In solidarity

Hilary Andow

Staff Representative