COMPONENT: 6 – Social, Information & Health

LOCAL: 603 and 604 – All BCGEU Ministry of Children & Family Development Members working at Provincial

Centralized Screening

DATE: Monday, November 7, 2022

TIME: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

PLACE: Via Zoom

AGENDA

Members of the Provincial Centralized Screening were advised of a proposed change to their Hours of Work to reflect a 24/7 operation effective February 2023. The Union would like to meet with you to obtain your feedback before discussing the proposed changes with the Employer. We welcome you to join BCGEU Staff Representatives at the Zoom meeting scheduled below.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84877672680?pwd=b1F6NDR5emlNS3kvVGR3bUtOcnc5Zz09

Meeting ID: 848 7767 2680

Passcode: 552944

One tap mobile

+16473744685,,84877672680# Canada

+16475580588,,84877672680# Canada

Dial by your location

+1 647 374 4685 Canada

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

+1 204 272 7920 Canada

+1 438 809 7799 Canada

+1 587 328 1099 Canada

+1 613 209 3054 Canada

+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)

+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 848 7767 2680

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdFZfdJSRt

In solidarity,

Jason Singh

Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP