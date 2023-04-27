TO: All BCGEU Members at Victoria Cool Aid Society

DATE: Thursday, September 28, 2023

TIME: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

PLACE: BCGEU Victoria – 588 Burnside Road E.

(or by zoom using the link below)



Meeting on Worker Rights Around Air Quality



Please buzz at door for building entry. If you wish to attend by zoom, please use this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/9764822135 Meeting ID: 976 482 2135



On August 14th, signs went up at on of our worksites at Cool Aid showing that air quality tests had been done and the results came back as unsafe!



What does this mean for us as workers, and what are the next steps to ensure improved air quality everyone including the residents that call this site home?



On September 28th at 7pm please join us in person or on zoom to learn about your rights, discuss your experiences, and brainstorm solutions to keep us all safer!



At this meeting we will be covering:

A presentation from the BCGEU OHS Department Reviewing Air Quality Rights and Solutions

When and how to report air quality issues: connecting with OHS, Incident Reports, etc.

After these presentations we will be having an open forum for questions, concerns, and knowledge sharing. Please RSVP http://events.bcgeu.ca/cool_aid_air_quality_meeting



If the indoor air quality at your workplace is affecting your ability to work safely, you have the right to refuse unsafe work.



For your OHS rights and the steps to refuse unsafe work, please go here. (https://ohs.bcgeu.ca/your-rights)



You can find us online at http://ohs.bcgeu.ca



In Solidarity,



Cheryl Henley, Co-Chair OHS Committee

Rhett Palas-,Co-Chair, Labour Management Committee

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson and Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP