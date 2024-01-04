Nominations are now open for steward vacancies at Atira Women's Resource Society. The number of vacant union steward positions available at each site are:

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is: Monday, February 5th at 5:00pm.

If you are interested in becoming a steward, or know someone who is, please fill out the nomination form attached. Nomination forms may be submitted by email to the Lower Mainland Area Office at [email protected]

BCGEU stewards are the backbone of our union. They are elected workplace leaders, and anyone at your worksite that is a member of the union in good standing is eligible to be elected as a steward. you are committed to social justice and want to be a leader in your workplace, please consider seeking nomination as a steward.

What do stewards do?

Stewards help solve problems at the worksite. Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.

What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.

Is there training for new stewards?

Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.

How do I become a steward?

A union member from your workplace must nominate you using the Stewards Nomination Form attached.

In solidarity

Sarah St John

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP