September 26, 2025



Unions stand united in support of the BCGEU as the provincial government finally returns to the negotiation table



VICTORIA, B.C. – Amid an escalating strike of more than 15,000 public service members, senior leaders from several major unions joined the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) on Friday morning in Victoria to show solidarity. Representatives from the Professional Employees Association (PEA), the Hospital Employees' Union (HEU), the Health Sciences Association (HSA), the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), the BC Nurses Union (BCNU) and others stood together with the BCGEU, as the provincial government has finally agreed to return to the negotiation table with a revised offer.



BCGEU will return to the bargaining table with government on Monday, September 29th.



The BCGEU's strike action increased today, with workers walking off the job at 17 additional BC Liquor Stores across the province, as well as at the Ministry of Attorney General. Today's action brings the total number of Liquor Stores on strike to 77 and over 15,000 members of the public service engaged in job action across the province.



Along with BCGEU's strike action, many of these unions are currently engaged in bargaining with the provincial government. By presenting a united front, the unions are sending a powerful message that they are prepared to stand together and do what it takes to secure fair collective agreements.



"This is what solidarity looks like," said Paul Finch, BCGEU President and chair of the public service bargaining committee. "When unions come together, we demonstrate our collective power and remind government that public sector workers are serious, committed, and united in their demand for fairness."



Union leaders from across the labour movement echoed that call:

Melissa Moroz, Executive Director, PEA: "PEA and BCGEU members work side by side in communities across B.C., and our struggles at the bargaining table are connected. When we stand together in solidarity, we show the government that public service workers are united, and that we are fighting for a fair deal for all workers who deliver the services British Columbians rely on."





"PEA and BCGEU members work side by side in communities across B.C., and our struggles at the bargaining table are connected. When we stand together in solidarity, we show the government that public service workers are united, and that we are fighting for a fair deal for all workers who deliver the services British Columbians rely on." Lynn Bueckert, HEU spokesperson for the Facilities Bargaining Association: "Public services are the backbone of our communities, and they make life better for everyone in this province. But strong public services depend on the people who deliver them. The 67,500 health care workers in the Facilities Bargaining Association stand shoulder-to-shoulder with public service workers in their fight for a better future."





"Public services are the backbone of our communities, and they make life better for everyone in this province. But strong public services depend on the people who deliver them. The 67,500 health care workers in the Facilities Bargaining Association stand shoulder-to-shoulder with public service workers in their fight for a better future." Sarah Kooner, President, HSA: "HSA stands in unwavering solidarity with BCGEU members as they fight for fair wages. Your struggle is our struggle - united, we raise our voices for justice and dignity for all public sector workers.





"HSA stands in unwavering solidarity with BCGEU members as they fight for fair wages. Your struggle is our struggle - united, we raise our voices for justice and dignity for all public sector workers. Brent Calvert, President, Federation of Post-Secondary Educators of BC: "The 10,000 academic labourers represented by the Federation of Post-Secondary Educators of BC at 18 of the universities and colleges across the province stand in solidarity with BCGEU and PEA for their right to a free and fair collective bargaining process. The government is hiding within its imposed provincial mandate system. Get back to the negotiation table and address the affordability issues the unions are negotiating on behalf of their members."

The show of solidarity highlights the shared challenges facing public sector unions across B.C. and reflects the determination of workers to achieve agreements that respect their contributions and address the affordability crisis.

