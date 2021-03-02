Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the parties have reached a tentative agreement.

We were able to negotiate several improvements and additions to your collective agreement in a number of areas including:

General wage increases, including retroactive increases from January 1, 2020.

Increases to employer-match RRSP contributions.

Improvements to language about leaves, vacation payout and the grievance process.

Increases to health benefit and other allowances.

New language for critical illness and injury and compassionate care leave, donor leave and domestic violence leave.

A ratification information meeting will be scheduled in the coming weeks where we will provide a detailed explanation of our assessment of the monetary component and of the changed and new non-monetary language.

We are unanimously recommending that you vote "yes" to accept the tentative agreement.

Here is the general timeline for the ratification process:

Ratification information meeting will be scheduled in early March. Members will be sent the ratification document ahead of this meeting.

Ratification voting period will open at the end of the meeting. Voting will be done electronically.

At the close of the voting period, the ratification results will be announced.

To help ensure you receive a voting credential, please provide or update your personal email address via the new "My BCGEU" website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. You can edit or update any of your other contact information through this site.

In solidarity,

Natalia Sa, Bargaining Committee Chair

Jamie Nishihata, Bargaining Committee Member

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



