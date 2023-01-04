RATIFICATION UPDATE



It's almost time to vote! A tentative collective agreement has been negotiated with your Employer, and this is your chance to review all that has been tentatively agreed to at the negotiating table, and vote on whether or not you accept the terms and conditions of this tentative agreement!



RATIFICATION DOCUMENTS

Your bargaining committee is pleased to present to you following two key bargaining documents, for your review and to inform your decision in the ratification document.



Please click here for a link to the Summary Document.

Please click here for a link to the Ratification Document.



RATIFICATION VOTE PROCESS

Voting will take place, by paper ballot at the selected Membership Meetings listed below. Full details of the tentative agreement will be provided, and your Bargaining Committee, as well as staff negotiators from the BCGEU will be available to answer any of your questions!



REMINDER: RATIFICATION MEETINGS TIMES & LOCATION

When: Time: Where: Thursday

January 12, 2023

(Information Only)

10:00 –

11:30am UNC 200. In-person and Zoom Townhall.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85833577210

Meeting ID: 858 3357 7210

One tap mobile +16473744685,,85833577210# Canada

+16475580588,,85833577210# Canada

(This town hall will be recorded and may be sent out to those that miss meetings either upon request or by mass distribution) Thursday

January 12, 2023

(Info + Voting) 12:00 – 2:00pm UNC 200

* Where possible, we will zoom broadcast this meeting, but votes must be in-person*

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85833577210 Thursday

January 12, 2023 (Info + Voting) 2:00 – 4:00pm ADMIN 026

* Where possible, we will zoom broadcast this meeting, but votes must be in-person*

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85833577210



SEND YOUR RATIFICATION QUESTIONS IN ADVANCE!

To be sure we address the most important ratification questions, we invite you to send your ratifications to the Bargaining committee ahead of January 12, 2022. The most common questions will be addressed first, in-person, in the meetings. To send us a question, please reply to this email.



CAN’T MAKE THE MEETINGS?

Paper ballot votes will be accepted for approximately one week after the ratification meeting. Ballots will be accepted until Jan 20, 2022. There will be two options for voting after the ratification meeting



(1) Ballot Box #1: BCGEU Area Office – January 13 - 20, 2023 (8:30am – 5:00pm)

(2) Ballot Box #2: ADM Foyer - January 13 (12:00 – 4:00pm) and on January 16-20 (12:00 – 4:00pm)



MAKE SURE YOUR INFORMATION IS UP TO DATE!

Between now and ratification, your bargaining committee will be sharing important information about the tentative agreement and the ratification process. Make sure we have your most up to date contact information by updating your member account on the member portal @https://my.bcgeu.ca/login

If you do not have a member account, you can sign up today @https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

We look forward to seeing all of you at ratification meetings!



Sincerely,



Your Bargaining Committee:





Karen Whitehouse, Bargaining Committee Chair

Cheryl Ash, Bargaining Committee Member

Lorna Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Luis Diaz, Bargaining Committee Member

Kelly Hutchinson, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



