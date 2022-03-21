As noted in our last email, our committee was close to a deal on mobility and overtime by seniority and we are pleased to report that we arrived at an agreement in principle regarding mobility and very close to an agreement on overtime distribution. This will be the first time our collective agreement will have these provisions, and we feel this is a significant achievement to finish on as we pause bargaining for the summer.
Our next bargaining dates are scheduled for September but in the meantime, here are a few things you can do:
- Watch. Check out the Collective Bargaining 101 for Community Health video. Hear directly from your negotiating committee as we explain the bargaining process and what to expect as things move forward. If you’d like translated subtitles, go to: Settings > Subtitles > Language.
- Read. Head to the BCGEU website to view an FAQ answering your 9 most common questions about bargaining including: “Who is covered by the CBA Agreement?” and “Where are we in the process now?”
- Update. We’re asking all members to update their contact information in the Member Portal. If you don't yet have a Member Portal account, click here to sign up today. Already have a Member Portal account? You can log in here. If you’ve forgotten your password, you can reset it here.
- Spread the word. Please check with your co-workers to make sure they are also receiving these email updates and share this bulletin with them.
As you may have heard, talks have currently broken down between the Public Service Agency (PSA) and our fellow BCGEU members working in the public service who took a strike vote in June. We’ll continue to watch closely as they fight for a fair and equitable contract that addresses the rising cost-of-living – a key issue that all union members bargaining this year are concerned with.
In solidarity,
Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee
UWU/MoveUP
