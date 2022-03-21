As noted in our last email, our committee was close to a deal on mobility and overtime by seniority and we are pleased to report that we arrived at an agreement in principle regarding mobility and very close to an agreement on overtime distribution. This will be the first time our collective agreement will have these provisions, and we feel this is a significant achievement to finish on as we pause bargaining for the summer.



Our next bargaining dates are scheduled for September but in the meantime, here are a few things you can do:





As you may have heard, talks have currently broken down between the Public Service Agency (PSA) and our fellow BCGEU members working in the public service who took a strike vote in June. We’ll continue to watch closely as they fight for a fair and equitable contract that addresses the rising cost-of-living – a key issue that all union members bargaining this year are concerned with.



In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee









UWU/MoveUP