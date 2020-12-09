As the largest union in the Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA), the BCGEU has worked tirelessly to address the disparities between wages in the Community Social Services (CSS) sector and those for workers in the health sector, where the duties performed are often the same or similar.



In our last round of bargaining with the Community Social Services Employers' Association (CSSEA), we fought for better working conditions and improvements to wages and benefits for CSS workers. We also pressured the provincial government to address these disparities in wages.



As a direct result of pressure from CSSBA and the BCGEU at the bargaining table, the provincial government responded and allotted significant funding for "low-wage redress" in the CSS sector. That meant the rollout of significant wage increases in 2019 and 2020, in addition to the annual general wage increases negotiated, to level the playing field and pay CSS workers more appropriately for the critical support they provide to some of the most vulnerable citizens in British Columbia.



The second installment of low-wage redress was dispersed last April and we are pleased to announce that we have negotiated the implementation of the third roll out of low-wage redress funding to CSS workers, which will take effect in April of 2021. You can access the joint bulletin issued by the CSSBA and CSSEA setting out the changes and the wage grids for all members in the CSS sector here. We are now closer than ever to parity with the health sector. You can read about the history of our fight for funding to address this disparity here.



This is a significant step towards repairing years of damage and neglect caused by the previous provincial government. We are hopeful this step and our ongoing commitment to the CSS sector will contribute to strengthening the sector and supporting the critically important work that you do every day.



In solidarity,



Andrea Duncan,

Component 3 Vice-President





UWU/MoveUP