I want to start by thanking you again for the work you do to keep our province safe and healthy now and always. You are truly frontline health care workers. You have been deemed essential during this pandemic, and provide a crucial role in protecting your communities. Often at great risk to yourselves and your families, you do important work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amongst some of the most vulnerable in our population.

As you know, we reached out to your employer to insist that you receive premium pay and the request was denied.

Our union President, Stephanie Smith, then sent a formal letter to Lifelabs urging them to reconsider and recognize the enormous burden of risk, stress and uncertainty you face in this pandemic and provide you with the premium pay you deserve.

We heard back from Lifelabs and, again, they are denying this very reasonable request. They pointed to all the additional safety measures they have put in place, but we know that isn't enough. You deserve the same recognition and additional compensation as other workers on the front lines of this pandemic.

Your COVID-19 Action Committee met to discuss this, and other issues, and we'll be providing an update soon.

If you want to join the COVID-19 Action Committee and be a part of working on next steps sign up here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/join_lifelabs_action

In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry

Vice President, Health Services Component

(Component 4)





UWU/MoveUP