Last week was week five of negotiations between your Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) and the Community Social Services Employers Association (CSSEA).



We opened negotiations on Tuesday, March 1st by recognizing that March is Community Social Services Month, a time to honour and reflect on the important work that you do for our social safety net and for communities.



So far, our talks have focused on non-monetary interests including casual employees, probationary employees, flexibility and working conditions.



Discussions continue to be collaborative and positive. We are focused on bringing to the table the priorities that all our members have identified.



The committee is made up of BCGEU members and representatives of nine other unions in CSSBA tasked with negotiating new terms of a collective agreement for you and 17,000 other community social services workers employed in every community across the province. The current agreement is set to expire on March 31.



This week, we have expanded our in-person participation, maintaining our use of a hybrid model. Due to COVID-19, this round of bargaining looks different from any other. The committee has been provided with rapid antigen tests and N95 masks to ensure safe, in-person negotiations.



