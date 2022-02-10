We opened our third week of bargaining by recognizing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' Memorial March which occurred on Monday February 14 in Vancouver's Downtown East Side. Many of our members take part in this march every year to honour those lost to the violence of colonization and to urge those in power to take meaningful action to prevent further harm.



We carried forward discussions on substantive non-monetary topics, where both parties continue to find common ground. Members of the negotiating committee also shared their powerful stories about how they and their fellow members have been impacted working through the pandemic on the front line supporting their families, communities, and individuals in need. These stories were personal and demonstrated the challenges that community social services workers faced over the last two years. The employers committee listened and acknowledged the experiences and frustrations our members shared.



The tone continues to be positive and collaborative, and your negotiating committee remains committed to bringing forward the priorities of all CSSBA members.



We will keep you updated as talks progress.



In solidarity,



Your Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) Negotiating Committee



