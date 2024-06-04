Click here to find info on COVID-19

Update: Local 704 Union Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 04, 2024

COMPONENT: 7 -Education, Scientific,Technical & Administration
LOCAL: 704 BCGEU Members (KPU, KSA, Sikh Academy, Southpointe, NDP MLA Offices, Lactanet, and Native Court Workers)
DATE: Tuesday June 4, 2024TIME: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm – Meeting
PLACE: Fraser Valley Area Office 8555 198A St, Langley TWP  

 

Update: This meeting has been changed to via Zoom only. Please see the Zoom link below.


AGENDA

  1. Call to order
  2. Land acknowledgement
  3. Reading of minutes – Rec. Sec.
  4. Business arising from minutes
  5. Communications
  6. Convention report
  7. Provincial executive report
  8. Component executive report
  9. Financial report
  10. Reports of officers and committees
    1. Bylaws Committee
    2. Resolutions Committee
  11. Reports of stewards
  12. Delegate reports
    1. Labour Council
  13. Nominations, elections, and installation of officers
  14. New business
  15. Good & welfare
  16. Adjournment


The Bylaws Committee is making the following motion to be discussed and voted on at the meeting:

  • The position of Treasurer and related clauses in these bylaws be removed.

 
Previous minutes are available here: https://mcusercontent.com/c9125e48200e7a60add61b323/files/00e32764-4c42-234c-ab0f-0b66bfcf5f53/Minutes_Local_704_June_29_2023.pdf

Zoom link: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/84421816032?pwd=NDCxASK4xUwSoAgIw2b9fta3Xxlust.1



