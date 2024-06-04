COMPONENT: 7 -Education, Scientific,Technical & Administration

LOCAL: 704 BCGEU Members (KPU, KSA, Sikh Academy, Southpointe, NDP MLA Offices, Lactanet, and Native Court Workers)

DATE: Tuesday June 4, 2024TIME: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm – Meeting

PLACE: Fraser Valley Area Office 8555 198A St, Langley TWP

Update: This meeting has been changed to via Zoom only. Please see the Zoom link below.





AGENDA

Call to order Land acknowledgement Reading of minutes – Rec. Sec. Business arising from minutes Communications Convention report Provincial executive report Component executive report Financial report Reports of officers and committees Bylaws Committee Resolutions Committee Reports of stewards Delegate reports Labour Council Nominations, elections, and installation of officers New business Good & welfare Adjournment



The Bylaws Committee is making the following motion to be discussed and voted on at the meeting:

The position of Treasurer and related clauses in these bylaws be removed.



Previous minutes are available here: https://mcusercontent.com/c9125e48200e7a60add61b323/files/00e32764-4c42-234c-ab0f-0b66bfcf5f53/Minutes_Local_704_June_29_2023.pdf



Zoom link: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/84421816032?pwd=NDCxASK4xUwSoAgIw2b9fta3Xxlust.1







Download a PDF of this notice



Download a PDF of the previous meeting minutes





