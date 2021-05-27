Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Update on Bargaining - Salvation Army Harbour Light Detox - BCGEU
Published on May 27, 2021
Your bargaining committee met your employer for three days in May to bargain your renewed collective agreement.
We heard from members that their top priority was security for your jobs and seniority leading up to the merger of the Harbour Light Detox program into the Vancouver Detox program. We had productive discussions with your employer all three days and are working on solutions together.
We have paused bargaining for the Employer to gather more information but expect to resume in July to finalize your agreement.
In sol,
Whitney Thompson, Bargaining Committee Chair Julia Husdon, Bargaining Committee Member Settimo Szliske, Bargaining Committee Member Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations