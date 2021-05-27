Click here to find info on COVID-19

Update on Bargaining - Salvation Army Harbour Light Detox - BCGEU

Published on May 27, 2021

Your bargaining committee met your employer for three days in May to bargain your renewed collective agreement. 

We heard from members that their top priority was security for your jobs and seniority leading up to the merger of the Harbour Light Detox program into the Vancouver Detox program. We had productive discussions with your employer all three days and are working on solutions together. 

We have paused bargaining for the Employer to gather more information but expect to resume in July to finalize your agreement. 

In sol, 

Whitney Thompson, Bargaining Committee Chair
Julia Husdon, Bargaining Committee Member
Settimo Szliske, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations 

