Your bargaining committee met with the employer on March 5th and 6th. Some progress was made and we will continue hard to address the priorities you have identified.



Further bargaining dates have been scheduled for March 26th and 27th.





In solidarity,



Diane Bulatovich, Bargaining committee chairperson

Don Stroschein, Bargaining committee member

Lily Idler, Bargaining committee member

Cathy Seagris, Staff representative





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP