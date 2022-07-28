To: All 303 Members at City Hall Childcare Society

Re: Update on Bargaining Christmas Closure

Your Bargaining Committee is excited to share an update on bargaining.

As we await more information from your Employer to reach a tentative agreement that you can be proud of, the parties have come together to negotiate a Letter of Understanding in respect to the 2022 holiday season.

The Centre will be closed for the week of December 26th – December 30th in order for you to have time with your friends, family and a period to recharge for a new year.

The details of the closure can be found on the link above, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to your bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Penny Chiu, Bargaining Committee Member

Sayaka Shibuya, Bargaining Committee Member

Amber Grewal, Bargaining Committee Member

Brittney Janecki, Staff Negotiator

Waheed Taiwo, Staff Negotiator





UWU/MoveUP