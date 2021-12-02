The bargaining committee completed mediation with the employer on Tuesday, December 7. This mediation did not result in an agreement.



As we have been unable to reach a deal, we will now begin the process of negotiating essential service levels with the employer. We will be trying in early January to set dates for these negotiations. Your initial strike vote remains valid and has been preserved until 72 hours after the essential service levels have been established.



Please note that this is a communication directly from the Union. Your bargaining committee has continued to advocate for the best interests of members and did not set this timeline.





In solidarity,



Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations







UWU/MoveUP