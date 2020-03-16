Hello,



I know that the growing concern around COVID-19 has everyone feeling uneasy, especially as we face more changes to our daily routines and future plans. This is why I am personally reaching out to you today to let you know that we here at the BCGEU feel it too.



Our main priority is keeping our members and your families safe.



We are aware that Great Canadian Gaming Corporation has temporarily suspended all operations in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and the B.C. government has now directed all remaining casinos to close as of midnight today.



Our message to your employer is to arrange a process to ensure employees continue to receive pay and benefits while operations are suspended. This will help to avoid financial hardship during this unexpected employment disruption.



Our number one priority is to support and advocate for you though these challenging times, and we are committed to keeping you informed.



Dave MacDonald

BCGEU VP Component 17

UWU/MoveUP