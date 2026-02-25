Update on Early Retirement Advocacy for B.C. Sheriffs

Our union is continuing to push for an early retirement program for B.C.'s sheriffs, and we've formally asked both the provincial and federal government to support our submission.

As many of you know, the BCGEU has requested the designation of B.C.'s sheriffs as a public safety occupation in federal Income Tax Regulations, thereby allowing them to retire at age 50 with an unreduced pension. This would be in line with other recognized public safety occupations.

Background

In September 2024, B.C.'s Attorney General – Minister Niki Sharma – wrote to the federal government expressing support to include sheriffs in expanded early retirement eligibility. Earlier this month, we followed up with the Minister Sharma to request an update.

Read the last bulletin on this issue here, and read our union's recent submission to Minister Sharma here. You can also read our union's recent letter to the federal Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne here and another letter from last August here.

Sheriffs perform demanding, high-risk work that is essential to the safety and security of our courts and communities across B.C. Your work should be recognized in retirement provisions that reflect the realities of your job. That's why we have made it clear that sheriffs deserve inclusion in an early retirement program.

We will continue to advocate on your behalf, to both levels of government, until meaningful progress is made. As always, we'll keep you informed with any developments.

In solidarity,

Dean Purdy,

Vice President, BCGEU Corrections and Sheriff Services Component 1





