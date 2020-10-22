Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Update on financial misconduct in Component 4 - BCGEU
Published on October 22, 2020
In early 2018 a routine audit and internal review conducted by our union found evidence of financial misconduct in Component 4 expense claims. The BCGEU has a fiduciary responsibility to manage members' dues responsibly and we take that very seriously, so we took a number of actions to protect our members' interests. This bulletin will update you on two of those actions: a criminal investigation undertaken by the RCMP and a civil suit filed by the BCGEU.
In spring 2018 the BCGEU made a complaint to the RCMP, which triggered a criminal investigation that has spanned more than two years. In order to avoid interfering with that investigation our union chose not to release any information during that timeframe. The RCMP recently informed us that three criminal charges have now been approved against Sally Rye as a result of their investigation:
Uttering a forged document
Fraud over $5,000
Using a forged document
The RCMP also informed us that Ms. Rye's first court appearance on those charges is scheduled for December 10, 2020.
In addition to initiating the RCMP investigation, our union filed a Notice of Civil Claim (NOCC) in February 2019 against Sally Rye in an attempt to determine the full amount of the members' dues taken and to recoup those funds as well as the legal costs related to this situation. The civil claim is ongoing and the union continues to aggressively pursue these issues through the courts. View the NOCC here.
It's difficult when someone trusted to uphold the values of our union fails in their responsibility to members, but this incident demonstrates that the BCGEU's policies, processes, and procedures work to identify those rare instances. Our union will update you as this situation evolves.