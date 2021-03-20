For months the BCGEU has been working hard to make sure frontline essential workers would be offered vaccines as soon as possible. This week's announcement that more than 300,000 front-line workers will be eligible for immunization starting in April is great news-especially for thousands of BCGEU members in child-care and corrections who are among the priority groups listed.

However, thousands of BCGEU members who have also worked on the front lines throughout the pandemic still don't know where they stand. These members-including wildfire fighters, Liquor Distribution Branch workers, social workers and Special Provincial Constables-deserve to know when they will be offered a vaccine.

The bottom line is essential workers deserve clarity and I am pushing government to get it. I will update you with any new information as soon as I receive it.

Whether you are an essential worker who is directly impacted by this week's announcement or whether you are one of millions of British Columbians-myself included-eagerly awaiting their opportunity to get vaccinated as part of the mass population program, please make sure you have the most up-to-date information on BC's vaccine plan. Visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/plan to find out about approved vaccines, eligibility, and how to book appointments for your or your loved ones to get vaccinated.

In solidarity,

Stephanie Smith

President

