The parts of your collective agreement that deal with monetary issues came into effect as of October 27, 2024. Since then, we have reached an agreement with your employer to classify Maintenance Technicians at a Grid 12 and Supervisors/Coordinators at a Grid 14.

This means that if you receive a wage increase it should be reflected in your next paycheque. Any increases will be retroactive to October 27, 2024.

You can find your collective agreement that spells out wages and other monetary items HERE. You can review the current 2024 JJEP wage grid by clicking HERE.

Talk to a steward if you haven't gotten your wage increase on your next paystub or if you have any questions about your rights and entitlements in the collective agreement.

In solidarity,

Kathleen Mann, BCGEU Staff Representative and your VCAS Stewards:

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair and Steward

Matthew Busby-O'Connor, Steward

Jaime Eaglestick, Steward

Lucas Hayes, Steward

Peter Janz, Steward

Jordan Kovacs, Steward

Rebecca McEwan, Steward

Mala Moulik, Local 301 Member-at-Large and Steward

Kenon Sugie, Steward





