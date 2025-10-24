As you may know, your union is pursuing legal action against the employer at the Labour Relations Board (LRB) for violations of the Employment Standards Act and your collective agreement regarding payment of statutory pay for those who were eligible. Our LRB legal action includes anyone who should have been paid stat pay based on the Employment Standards Act and your collective agreement but didn't receive it from ER. This includes members who worked 100% essential services at a struck site who did not receive stat pay from the employer.

As we have a plan to address this for all PSA members who were impacted, it is not necessary for you to file individual grievances at this time. The LRB complaint covers all affected members, and we will update you once we have achieved a resolution.

As we pursue this situation legally, your union is ensuring member are not left behind in the meantime. Where the employer has failed to pay stat pay, we are issuing strike pay in its place for eligible members. Here's what action we've taken so far:

October 10: A first round of payments issued for September 30 stat for members who completed at least six picket shifts in the last 15 workdays (the same criteria the LRB uses for employer stat pay);

October 17: A second round of payments was issued for members who completed at least one picket shift before September 30.

October 24: A third round of payment will be issued for LDB warehouse members whose overnight shifts on October 1 started on September 30.

October 24: For anyone who picketed at least one shift before October 13, payments for the October 13 stat holiday will be issued October 24 and should appear in your bank account by Tuesday, October 28 (if you're signed up for EFT/direct deposit).

If you didn't get paid for the September 30 stat or are not paid for the Oct 13 stat by Tuesday October 28, and believe you are eligible, please follow these steps:

Step 1: Check in with your picket captain

Confirm if your picket shifts are recorded in the Attendance app for the stat day(s).

If a shift was missed or recorded incorrectly, your captain can fix it.

Once this has been corrected by the picket captain, you will be paid in the next payment cycle.

If you didn't picket before the stat, and want to be eligible for union stat pay, you'll need to work one picketing shift now. Work with your picket captain to schedule this shift and have them record it on the day of the stat that you didn't get paid for.

Step 2: Contact your area office or the HUB



If Step 1 doesn't resolve the issue, your area office or the HUB can follow up to make sure it's corrected.

We know this has been confusing, and we appreciate your patience as we work to make sure every member is treated fairly. The union will keep fighting to ensure your rights - and your pay - are protected.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee





UWU/MoveUP