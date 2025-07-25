We have an important update about your employer's transition into the health sector. On July 10, 2025, the Minister of Finance formally signed an Order in Council declaring your employer and 38 other supportive housing agencies as "Health Employers." Following this declaration, our union met with representatives of the Health Employers' Association of BC (HEABC), which your employer is joining.

Timeline for Your Transfer into a Health-Sector Agreement

The lead unions of the three affected bargaining associations and HEABC have agreed on an effective transfer date of April 1, 2026. Rest assured, you will continue to be covered by your existing collective agreement, and you can anticipate NO changes to your working conditions earlier than April 1, 2026.

The actual terms and conditions of the transfer have yet to be determined. Before we solidify a full transition plan, we will be engaging in meaningful conversations with you and your coworkers.

To ensure you're informed every step of the way, our union will be hosting a virtual town hall for the stewards and activists at your workplaces this fall so that they can answer any questions you may have. As we gather more information, we'll keep all members up to date.

Background

On Thursday June 12, 2025 the Public Sector Employers' Council (PSEC) informed 39 supportive housing agencies - your employers - that they will be moving into the HEABC. Through this process, you and about 3,200 other supportive housing workers across five different unions will move from the social services sector to the health sector. This is the first time supportive housing workers will be joining forces under one collective agreement.

Between decades of underfunding and a patchwork of collective agreements – both legacies of governments past – insufficient pay, and inequities across employers, has seriously botched the province's supportive housing services, and frontline workers like you are bearing the cost. Your transfer into a health-sector agreement is the first step we are taking to grow your bargaining power as a community of interest.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President





