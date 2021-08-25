UPDATE - Remote work and mask mandate



We are pleased to report that the BC Public Service has agreed to our request -- see Monday's bulletin and letter here -- to allow employees who are working from home to continue to do so beyond the September 7 deadline without an approved telework agreement until at least October 12.



Our union will continue to advocate for health and safety precautions that protect members and will actively contest any premature relaxation of those measures.



Click here to read the letter from the Head of the BC Public Service.



NOTE: Members who wish to continue working remotely long-term (beyond October 12) must still have an approved telework agreement in place by September 7, but the agreement's hours won't take effect until the full reopening of offices.

Additionally, the B.C. Government's reissuing of an indoor mask mandate starting on August 25 will further protect public service employees providing essential services to the public.



Your Public Service Bargaining committee will continue to monitor these policies and will keep you up-to-date as new information becomes available. Again, if you have any questions about implementation or any other concerns at your workplace, please contatct your BCGEU union steward.



