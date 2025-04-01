As you may know, our current collective agreements expired yesterday. We want to reassure you that the terms of our agreement will stay in effect until a new one is negotiated and ratified. This is outlined in our collective agreements under the section titled "Terms of Agreement – Notice to Bargain" and means that, as of today (April 1), it is business as usual for you and your coworkers.

We also want to assure you that we will bargain for any wage lift to be retroactive to April 1, 2025.

We've prepared answers here to additional questions we've received from you about bargaining and the state of the post-secondary sector and the institutions for which we work. If you have further questions, please speak with your unit's bargaining committee or respond to this email.

Also, please forward this email to your coworkers who may not have received it

In solidarity,



BCGEU Post-Secondary Instructors' Bargaining Council

For updates, FAQs and more about the BCGEU's Public Sector Bargaining 2025, visit https://www.bcgeu.ca/bargaining2025





