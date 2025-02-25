**Please Note: The Second Vice Chairperson is elected by the executive and is ineligible for nomination, therefore it remains empty at this time.**

Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 804.

The BCGEU will be holding elections for the Local 804 Executive positions below starting on February 26, 2025 at 9:00AM and closing on March 28, 2025 at 5:00PM. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them.

(Names are listed in randomized order):

Chairperson:

Shelley Eirarson (bio attached)

Parm Deol (bio attached)

First Vice Chairperson :

Parm Deol

Pooshpa Hurdoyal

Member at Large - Equity :

Jendon Cumigad

Parm Deol



Member at Large – Supportive Housing:

Parm Deol

Jendon Cumigad

The following position(s) are on hold pending the outcome of the above elections.

Member at Large: Mental Health and Substance Use

Leslie Melanson

Member at Large: Home Support

Marjorie Calma

Pooshpa Hurdoyal



Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote :

On February 26, 2025, you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.

Emails will be delivered to the home email that we have on file. If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. If you did not receive a ballot within 5 days Monday , March 3, 2025 please email the area office at [email protected].

E-Voting ends on March 28, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 804 members of the newly elected Local 804 Executive.

Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 604 – 882 – 0111.

In solidarity,

Teresa Shaley (she/her)

Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP