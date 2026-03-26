Urgent action to fight LDB privatization



Dear BCGEU,

Any day now, the government could roll out changes allowing B.C. alcohol producers to deliver directly to customers – cutting out BCGEU members at public warehouses and handing that work to private companies.

Hours, staffing levels, and long-term security at LDB warehouses are all on the line. And once private companies get a foot in the door, they won't stop. Their endgame is full privatization of liquor distribution – run for profit, not public good.

These changes haven't been implemented yet. If we act fast and make our voices impossible to ignore, there's still a chance we could stop them.

Here's how: The government has been moving these changes forward quietly, and most MLAs are still in the dark. Many are personally opposed to privatization, and if they start hearing from local voters, they'll raise it with the Minister. If enough MLAs speak out, it could force the government to hit the brakes.

We don't have much time. Will you send a message today?

Send a message

With our online tool, you can send a message to your MLA in just a couple of clicks. To make it even more effective, consider adding a personal note about what these changes would mean for you and why you oppose private liquor distribution.

There isn't much time to stop these changes. If we're going to have a chance, we need as many members as possible to send messages to their MLAs this week. Will you send a message today – and then talk to all your co-workers to make sure they take action too?

In solidarity,

Kusam Doal

BCGEU Vice-President, Retail Stores and Warehouse





UWU/MoveUP