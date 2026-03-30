We are opening nominations for Shop Steward positions at Provincial Health Services Authority – Forensic Psychiatric Hospital - Health Science Professionals (BCGEU Local 403) located at 70 Colony Farm Road, Coquitlam, as per the D-10 Stewards Election policy.

Nominations are now open for 2 stewards.



Please find attached a Steward Nomination Form (photocopy if necessary). Please post this notice and the Nomination Form onto your worksite Union bulletin board. Any interested parties, please ensure you print and sign your name and have your nominator do the same before returning the form to the Lower Mainland Area Office.

Please be advised that nominations are now open for 14 days

Nominations will open on Monday, March 30, 2026,and close at Midnight on Monday, April 13 2026

Nomination Forms should be sent to:



Lower Mainland Area Office of the BCGEU

Suite #130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax: (250) 372-1782 | Phone: (604) 215-1499 | Toll free 1-888-238-0239

Email: [email protected]



If an election is necessary, information on voting will be made available at this workplace and sent to members by email.



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President

Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here