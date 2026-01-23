To: All Local 303 Members at Sea to Sky Community Services Society

Re: Vacant Steward Position at Sea to Sky Community Services Society

We are opening nominations for a Shop Steward position at Sea to Sky Community Services Society as per the D-10 policy (Steward Elections).

Please find attached a Steward Nomination Form (photocopy if necessary). Please post this notice and the Nomination Form onto your worksite Union bulletin board. Any interested parties, please ensure you print and sign your name and have your nominator do the same before returning the form to the Lower Mainland Area Office.

Please be advised that nominations are now open for 7 days

Nominations will open on Friday, January 23, 2026,

and close at Midnight on Friday, January 30, 2026

Nomination Forms should be sent to:

Lower Mainland Area Office of the BCGEU Suite #130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4 Fax: (250) 372-1782 | Phone: (604) 215-1499 | Toll free 1-888-238-0239 Email: [email protected]

If an election is necessary, information on voting will be made available at this workplace and sent to members by email.

In Solidarity,

Ashley Shapiro

Staff Representative

Download FYI - Sea to Sky Steward Noms Jan 2026.pdf

Download Sea to Sky Steward Nom Form Jan 2026.pdf



UWU/MoveUP