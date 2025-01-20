There has been some confusion around the vacation scheduling process and members have been asking for assistance. Our union would like to clarify the language of Article 8 of the Component 6 collective agreement.



Articles 8.1, 8.2 and 8.3 apply to members in the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction (SDPR), and articles 8.5 and 8.6 apply to members who were in former HAS classifications. Please see below for the article language.



It's important to note the following:

Vacation picks are requested by the employer in first, second and third choice.

The completed vacation schedules are posted by March 1. This schedule may be altered by mutual agreement.

Once the completed vacation schedule is posted, you have two weeks to exercise your seniority. This means if you have seniority, you will have preference in vacation scheduling.

The employer cannot refuse your vacation request because you didn't send it in by a certain date.

All employees are entitled to take at least four weeks of their vacation between May 1 and September 30.

If you have any questions about this, please contact your workplace steward or local chair or area office.



UWU/MoveUP