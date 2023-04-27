Date: October 30th, 2023
To: Local 404 BCGEU Members at Valleyhaven Retirement Community
Re: Work Site Visit- October 30th at 11:00am
Where: Staff Room
Your Executive Vice-President, Judy Phipps, and 2nd Representative for Health Services, Suzanne Steffen will be conducting a worksite visit on October 30th starting at 11am. We will be in the Staff Room, at Valleyhaven located on 45450 Menholm Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 1M2.
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.
- Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
- Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
- Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
- Any other general Union questions you may have
In Solidarity,
Roshni Singh
Local 404 Chair
Kaja Ryzner
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
