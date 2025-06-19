We are opening nominations for three (3) bargaining committee positions. Nominations are open to all members. The three bargaining committee members will then choose a bargaining chair from amongst them.



If you would like to serve on the committee or you know a member that you think would be a good person to represent you and your co-workers, please fill out the nomination form provided. Once you have filled out the form, please follow the instructions on the form to send it in.



The nominations are now open and will close on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Only one nomination form is required per nominee.



Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets can be dropped to our office, faxed to 604-882-5032 or emailed to [email protected].



Duties of the Bargaining Committee Members



All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining.

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities.

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite.

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer.

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining.

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process.

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals.

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining.

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Updating Member Contact Information



To help ensure all members receive a bargaining survey (after the committee is in place) and bargaining updates, members are asked to ensure the BCGEU has a current personal email address on file. To help ensure you receive a copy of future emails, please update your contact information at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



In solidarity,



Anthony Davies

Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice



Download a PDF of the nomination form



UWU/MoveUP