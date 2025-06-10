As you know, after a productive weekend of mediation, your BCGEU bargaining committee reached a tentative agreement with Vancity!



This deal includes real improvements on wages, pensions, workplace protections, and more thanks to your strength, unity, and support.



Read the full summary of the tentative agreement here: View the Summary



We'll go through all the changes and answer your questions at our upcoming information session:





Tentative Agreement Info Session

Wednesday, June 11, 20257:30 – 9:30 PM

Join via Zoom: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/85715004823?pwd=8b19deIMr6TvyvuwtJfO2TFHelCuYK.1





This session is your chance to hear what's in the agreement, ask questions, and get an update on the ratification timeline.



In the meantime, thank you again for standing strong throughout this process. We look forward to reviewing the deal with you on Wednesday.



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee:



Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee Chair

Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee member

Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee member

Jason Lin, Bargaining Committee member

Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee member

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP