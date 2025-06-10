As you know, after a productive weekend of mediation, your BCGEU bargaining committee reached a tentative agreement with Vancity!
This deal includes real improvements on wages, pensions, workplace protections, and more thanks to your strength, unity, and support.
Read the full summary of the tentative agreement here: View the Summary
We'll go through all the changes and answer your questions at our upcoming information session:
Tentative Agreement Info Session
Wednesday, June 11, 20257:30 – 9:30 PM
Join via Zoom: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/85715004823?pwd=8b19deIMr6TvyvuwtJfO2TFHelCuYK.1
This session is your chance to hear what's in the agreement, ask questions, and get an update on the ratification timeline.
In the meantime, thank you again for standing strong throughout this process. We look forward to reviewing the deal with you on Wednesday.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee:
Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee Chair
Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee member
Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee member
Jason Lin, Bargaining Committee member
Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee member
Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs