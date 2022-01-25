As you know, last December, your employer stepped out of the joint-trusteeship pension design plan they agreed to in bargaining. This is a clear breach of the collective agreement that you ratified in 2020. We immediately filed a grievance on your behalf and waited for a response from Vancity management.

The response we received from your employer was unacceptable. Vancity is trying to argue that they don't have to enter into the joint-trusteeship pension plan that they agreed to in bargaining. They are outright denying you a say in how your pension is run. We know this isn't true and we are appalled that they would deny you this very important right that you won in bargaining.

Vancity has picked a fight and we will not back down. We have retained outside counsel-one of the most well-known, successful labour lawyers in the country. Together, with a team of BCGEU staff and elected leaders, we will make sure your employer knows we are serious about making them fulfill their collective agreement obligations.

But this won't be enough. We are counting on you to stand up for the rights you achieved in bargaining. We will be calling upon you to apply pressure to your employer in various ways when necessary.

We cannot let Vancity leadership get away with this. Having worker representation on how your pension is managed is critical to ensuring that your retirement is protected. You won this in bargaining and we will not let them take it away from you.

In solidarity,

Dave MacDonald

VP Component 17 General Services





UWU/MoveUP