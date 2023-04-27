Friends,



A reminder that elections for the two CMS positions and one Visa position to the Vancity Bargaining Committee opened on Friday, September 1. The following members have been nominated:



CMS: Andrew Becket Bio

CMS: Ria Webster

Visa: Nathaniel Prakash Bio

CMS: Samantha Moskie Bio

Visa: Susan Adams Bio



The 2 CMS candidates and 1 Visa candidate with the most votes will join Norman Mah, Jason Lin, and Melissa Maan in forming your bargaining committee.



If you did not receive an email from Simply Voting please check your junk mail. If it's not in your junk mail, please contact [email protected]

VOTING WILL CLOSE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2023 AT 5:00 P.M.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising of your Vancity Bargaining Committee.



In Solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Rep



