Friends,



The BCGEU would like to thank those members who submitted their names for a Bargaining Committee position. The nominations are now closed.



The one Centre Administration Payment Systems (CAPS) position, and two Member Services Centre (MSC) positions have been acclaimed. Please join us in congratulating Norman Mah (CAPS), and Jason Lin and Melissa Maan (CMS) as members of the bargaining committee.



An election needs to be held for the two Community Member Services (CMS) positions, and the one Visa position. The nominees and their bios if submitted are:



CMS: Ria Webster

Visa: Nathaniel Prakash Bio

Visa: Susan Adams Bio

CMS: Andrew Becket Bio

CMS: Samantha Moskie Bio



BCGEU members working at Vancity members should receive an electronic ballot on Friday, September 1, 2023. The ballot will be sent to the email address we have on file for you via our Simply Voting software. The email from Simply Voting will contain a link to view the candidate biographies and give you the option to vote. Instructions on how to complete the ballot will be distributed with the ballot.



If you do not receive a ballot on Friday, September 1, 2023 please check your junk mail folder. If still no ballot, please check that your email address is current by logging on at www.bcgeu.ca.



The 2 candidates from CMS and the 1 candidate from Visa, who receive the most votes –will join Norman Mah, Jason Lin, and Melissa Maan in forming your bargaining committee.



Voting will open Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. and close Friday, September 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising of your BCGEU Vancity Bargaining Committee.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn’t receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In Solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Rep







Download PDF of notice here





