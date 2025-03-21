We spent yesterday strategizing our next steps and talked with the employer about a return to the bargaining table.

Unfortunately, despite that 70% of you voted YES in the strike vote, Vancity has refused to move from its December 10 offer. This is the same offer that was rejected by your overwhelming strike vote. It doesn't meet the mandate you gave us, and we can't accept it. Wellington tells us in his "Let's Talk" meetings that Vancity intends to invest in its employees, but they still won't acknowledge our need for fair wage increases and a jointly trusteed defined benefit pension plan.

It is now unlikely that we will return to the bargaining table until late April as the employer's spokesperson is unavailable due to a prior commitment. In the interim, we will continue to take steps to show Vancity we are serious about getting a fair deal.

Here are some of the things we are working on as we prepare for possible job action:

Building our Strike Coordinating Committee (SCC), which will be responsible for coordinating any job action.

Recruiting and training picket captains who will be your main source of information and manage picket lines should we go on strike.

Forming working groups that help the SCC plan and execute various actions.

Mounting public pressure on Vancity to stand by their stated values.

If you want to participate in job action planning, please contact one of us. There are many ways to get involved, big and small.

Since the beginning of bargaining, we have committed to keeping you fully informed. We intend to honor that promise. We will be scheduling membership information meetings, sending regular bulletins, and providing updates when we have them.

Your bargaining committee:

Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee

Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee

Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee

Jason Lin Bargaining Committee

Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP