Friends,



This is an update on the benefits grievance filed by the Union because following the Employer's unilateral change from Pacific Blue Cross to Sun Life. The grievance focused on what the Union says is the Employer's improper action.



Separate from the grievance, is what you, as members, identified benefit improvements as one of the key bargaining priorities. As the grievance and bargaining intersect, the Union suggested placing the grievance in abeyance pending negotiations, which is in essence a pause on the process. This is common practice as grievances are often resolved during negotiations removing the need for a hearing.



Your Employer refused.



We agreed to mediation as a way to try and resolve the issues.



We entered mediation in good faith intending to resolve the negative impact of the Employer's decision to move benefits from Pacific Blue Cross to Sun Life. Unfortunately, talks broke down because the Employer demanded that any agreement would preclude the Union from bringing forward any bargaining demands that would provide an improvement to the current benefit plan, or any bargaining demands relating to the flex credits or, how the plan is designed. The Employer insisted on further demands limiting the Union's ability to communicate openly with our members without the messaging first being approved by the Employer. The Employer's demands were unacceptable.



We know how important benefits are to you. Therefore, after careful consideration, the Union made the difficult decision to withdraw the grievance. We believe we can better address your demands through bargaining, rather than through the narrow scope of arbitration.



This decision will give your bargaining committee its best chances to fight at the table on behalf of you, the members.



A reminder that negotiations will start on July 29th.



In solidarity,



Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee Member

Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee Member

Jason Lin, Bargaining Committee Member

Melissa Maan, Bargaining Committee Member

Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative - Negotiations



