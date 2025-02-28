Dear Friends,



You’ve all heard about the merger between Vancity and First Credit unions.This does not change your working conditions, and your collective agreement is still in place.



BCGEU is the lead union representing credit union workers—we are well positioned to protect your interests no matter what happens in the sector.



Your stewards will have the most up-to-date information during this process so contact them if you have any questions.



We will continue to send you updates as necessary.



In solidarity,



Hilary Andow, Servicing Rep

Cheryl Prowse, Servicing Rep

Kaja Ryzner, Servicing Rep

Michelle Webster, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations









UWU/MoveUP