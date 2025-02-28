Dear Friends,
You’ve all heard about the merger between Vancity and First Credit unions.This does not change your working conditions, and your collective agreement is still in place.
BCGEU is the lead union representing credit union workers—we are well positioned to protect your interests no matter what happens in the sector.
Your stewards will have the most up-to-date information during this process so contact them if you have any questions.
We will continue to send you updates as necessary.
In solidarity,
Hilary Andow, Servicing Rep
Cheryl Prowse, Servicing Rep
Kaja Ryzner, Servicing Rep
Michelle Webster, Servicing Rep
Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
