Vancity posted a significant number of job openings today and several BCGEU members have asked our union whether members facing possible layoff should apply.



If your position will be impacted by layoffs, you are welcome to apply for these positions.



It's frustrating that the employer blindsided workers and our union with these layoffs, creating unnecessary confusion and anxiety. Our union is committed to doing everything we can to support you and defend your rights at this challenging time.



The BCGEU's position is that Vancity should have consulted our union before announcing layoffs and we will have an update soon on our efforts to ensure they follow all their obligations under the labour code.



At the same time, we are scheduling a meeting with the employer to begin negotiating a plan to minimize impacts on BCGEU members. Watch your email for additional updates later this week.



