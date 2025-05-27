Vancity agreed and the mediator confirmed yesterday that we will meet for mediation on June 7 and 8. This could be our moment to win the fair deal we deserve.

If Vancity is ready to offer us a deal that respects your voice in retirement security and delivers equitable wages we're optimistic we can get this done without disruption.

But let's be clear: you've told us you're ready to strike if that's what it takes to secure a fair collective agreement.

In the meantime, we've been training picket captains and preparing for all possibilities. But we can't issue 72-hours strike notice until essential service levels are finalized. Some roles may be deemed "essential," meaning not everyone could walk off the job. We're meeting Vancity for mediation on essential services on Wednesday, May 28.

As a sign of good faith, we've agreed to hold off on any job action until after our June mediation dates - but that's when the clock starts ticking.

We've heard your questions and we're updating our FAQ regularly to keep you informed.

🔗 Check it out here.

Stay tuned - we'll be sending more updates as we get closer to a fair deal or a strike. Make sure to keep an eye on your inbox.

Thank you for your overwhelming support throughout the bargaining process. Let's stay united. Let's stay ready.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee Chair

Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee member

Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee member

Jason Lin, Bargaining Committee member

Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee member

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP