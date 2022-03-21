By now, all members should have learned about your employer's decision to increase the annual base salaries by 3 per cent to take effect July 1, 2022.



BCGEU President Stephanie Smith was pleased to grant the union's approval to allow Vancity to apply the increase to all members. It is likely welcome news as members have been struggling with the rising cost of living. It appears that your employer heard each of you loudly and clearly. We would like to thank each of you for your continued advocacy as it likely played a role in your employer's decision to adjust the wages.



The wage adjustment will not impact the 2 per cent negotiated wage increase scheduled for January 1, 2023. That increase will be applied as established in your collective agreement.



The BCGEU and Vancity will now formalize the increase through a Memorandum of Agreement. Once concluded, it will be distributed to each of you for your records.



In solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





