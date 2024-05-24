Friends,



We are scheduled to commence negotiations on July 29th. As part of our continued preparations, we are writing to advise that we will be conducting a follow-up survey asking each of you to rank the key priorities that have been identified through member input. We need to know the level of importance that you place on the key priorities of wages, job security, stable pension, benefits, and workload. Please monitor your inboxes for the survey link and instructions which should be distributed within the next two weeks.



This bulletin will also provide updates on the Union's unfair labour practice complaint filed in response to what we say were captive audience meetings held during the successful organizing drive of Branch 56, the pension dispute, and the benefits grievance.



Our April 16th update notified you of our belief that the Employer held captive audience meetings during the Union's successful drive to organize Branch 56 (South Slope). In response, the Union filed a complaint at the Labour Relations Board which is proceeding through the appropriate channels. We will provide additional updates as necessary.



As many of you are aware, there is a legal dispute between the BCGEU and Vancity in relation to the pension plan. The BCGEU's lawsuit alleges the following. During the last round of bargaining, the Employer agreed to design and implement a jointly trusteed (and developed) defined benefit pension plan. That agreement was a critical component of the agreement receiving member ratification. Following ratification and after a great deal of work, the plan was essentially designed; the Employer resiled from its commitment for joint trusteeship and instead implemented a pension plan that appears to contain all the same elements of what had been agreed to between the Employer and Union except that the plan is in the sole control of the Employer. The lawsuit is ongoing and Vancity disputes the above-noted allegations.



The Employer is now advising newly unionized employees they will be removed from the Vancity pension plan. We believe this is a yet another attempt to prevent employees from joining the Union - much like the unsuccessful captive audience meetings. We are looking into options to protect these members' best interests and will provide updates as necessary.



The flexible benefits grievance filed in response to the Employer's unilateral move to Sun Life, that saw many of you lose benefit coverage, is scheduled for mediation later this month. Separate from the issues to be mediated, health and welfare benefits continue to be a key bargaining issue.



We close with a reminder that the members of the Contract Action Team (CAT) will be reaching out as necessary to provide updates, asks and requests for feedback. Between the bargaining committee and CAT, you should be able to quickly and easily find out what is happening at any time. If your branch or department is not identified, please contact a CAT member who is known to you. If you would like to volunteer for CAT, please contact one of us.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here. If you know a BCGEU member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy. They should log on to the MY BCGEU member portal-my.bcgeu.ca-to give or update their email address. Go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to create an account. If you are a steward, please post this bulletin on the Union bulletin board at your worksite.



In solidarity,

Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee Member

Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee Member

Jason Lin, Bargaining Committee Member

Melissa Maan, Bargaining Committee Member

Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download a PDF of this notice



Download a list of Contract Action Team members





UWU/MoveUP