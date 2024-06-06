We are pleased to announce that Bill Russell, Jesse Dail, Ken Cheung and Vicky Lam have been duly acclaimed as shop stewards.



Please join us in wishing them well in their new position. Shop stewards receive specialized training from your Union and are available to answer questions about your collective agreement.



You have the right to choose the shop steward who represents you and you also have the right to have a shop steward at any meeting that could lead to disciplinary action. This includes fact-finding meetings.



Exercise your rights and bring a steward!



In solidarity



Kaja Ryzner

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP