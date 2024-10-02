Friends,



We are scheduled to resume bargaining on October 21 and continuing October 22, 23, 28 and 29. We will table our specific wage demands during one of the October bargaining dates. It is our expectation that we will receive the Employer’s response during that same period. We will also continue our discussions on your other key priorities of pension, benefits and job security.



Members are clear: wages need to keep up with the cost of living and provide ongoing inflation protection. General wage increases need to reflect those priorities. We understand that could mean different things to different people. Therefore, we are conducting a survey asking you to identify what is the lowest percentage wage increases that you will accept.



This as an important survey as the results will determine how we proceed at the bargaining table. Please take the time to compete it at the link embedded in this email.



To access the survey, please speak to a member of the bargaining committee.



The deadline for completion is 4:00 p.m., October 22, 2024.



We will send another update following our October negotiations or earlier, if necessary.



In solidarity,



Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee

Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee

Jason Lin Bargaining Committee

Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations



